Juventus target makes a request that triggers a bidding war

Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to another top club for much of the last year.

The AS Monaco midfielder has steadily gotten better, and he is destined to play for a much bigger side soon.

Juve has been watching him, and he could become the next French man to join the Bianconeri.

Monaco hopes to keep their coveted talent until at least the end of the season, but they might struggle to do that now.

Calciomercato says the 22-year-old has asked the Ligue 1 side to sell him, and that decision has triggered a bidding war.

The report claims Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus are now looking to win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Tchouameni is an exciting talent to add to our squad, and he is at an age when he can easily be moulded into a top player.

We could add Denis Zakaria to our squad in this transfer window, and Tchouameni would be another quality addition too.

However, after splashing the cash on Dusan Vlahovic, the club would probably want to wait until the end of this season to make another top purchase.