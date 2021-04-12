Juventus target makes an admission that they will like

Ousmane Dembele has revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Barcelona about contract renewals and he is entering the final year of his current deal at the club.

Juventus has been tracking the Frenchman for some time now as he returns to form in this campaign.

Dembele has had a tough time in Spain since he moved to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund.

Injuries and a poor attitude have limited his impact for the Blaugrana, but he seems to have become a more mature player in this campaign.

His performance is one of the reasons Barcelona is in a three-horse race for the La Liga title.

In a boost to Juve’s chances of signing him, he recently spoke about his future and admitted that talks of a new deal haven’t been going on.

He says he hasn’t spoken to the Spanish side’s new president, but insisted that he is happy to play for them.

“I still have one year left on my contract,” Dembele told beIN Sports via Football Italia.

“There have been no talks with the new board yet, but I’m happy and feel good.”

“I don’t know the new President, but he is very close to the players. We’ll see how it goes. I have been feeling good since I got back.”