Juventus target makes Real Madrid admission

Juventus is battling Real Madrid for the signature of Eduardo Camavinga, and they will not like his latest admission.

The 18-year-old Frenchman has been a standout player for Rennes in the last two seasons after bursting onto the scene.

He is being monitored by a few top European teams and Juve wants to beat the competition to sign him.

However, Calciomercato says the midfielder recently granted an interview to RMC sport, and he admitted that he was flattered by Real Madrid’s interest.

Los Blancos are being managed by legendary Frenchman, Zinedine Zidane who might be a reason why Camavinga makes the move there.

Juventus have been watching the Angola-born Frenchman for a long time now and there was even talk of him leaving Rennes this month.

But he also added in the interview that he plans to remain with his current team until the end of the season before deciding on his future.

Juventus has some of the best midfielders in Europe, but Camavinga looks a lot like a generational talent.

His next team will be big winners, especially if he leaves Rennes at the end of this season. This is because they will get to enjoy his development into the future.