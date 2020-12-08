Juventus target may have handed them a summer boost with this decision

Eduardo Camavinga is one of the most sought-after youngsters in the world and the Rennes teenage star might be set to leave his present side in the summer.

The 18-year-old has been putting in some mature performances for his current side and they have not gone unnoticed by Juventus and other top European teams.

The Bianconeri has shifted their transfer strategy towards signing younger players recently and that makes Camavinga an ideal target for them.

The midfielder has had to make decisions on his future recently and the latest may be one that Juventus will appreciate.

Calciomercato claims that the teenage star has told his representatives that he is looking to leave Rennes at the end of this season.

He currently has a contract with them until 2022, but he will likely not honour or renew it.

The report says that his decision has alerted his suitors, but Rennes values him at between 60-70m euros at the moment.

Considering the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, that fee might seem too much to pay, but his age means that any team that lands him will be getting a top player that would serve them for years to come.