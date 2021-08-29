Juventus target midfielders as Allegri wants experience and quality

Juventus has started this season with one point from two games after their shock 1-0 home loss to Empoli yesterday.

With a few more days left in the transfer window, they are expected to get busy before it closes.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo means they will need other players to step up and score goals for them.

They have some good attackers in the likes of Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa, but the goals might not come if they don’t have good supply lines.

This has prompted the Bianconeri to focus on signing midfielders in these last days of the transfer window and Calciomercato says several names have been linked to them and some might join.

The report says they are still monitoring the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Houssem Aouar, Axel Witsel and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The Bianconeri are deliberating on which of their options they should pursue and add to their squad before this transfer window closes.

The report claims that as much as Massimiliano Allegri will want a talented player, he would prefer to add a more experienced midfielder to his squad.

This could see Juve bring Pjanic back, but his wage remains a problem. It will be interesting to see which midfielder eventually joins.