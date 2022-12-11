On Monday, Roma will resume training following the winter break. But one man in particular might opt against showing up to training.

According to Il Messaggero via TuttoJuve, Rick Karsdorp might not report to the Roma training camp this week.

Last month, the Dutchman was on a collision course with Giallorossi manager Jose Mourinho who publicly invited him to leave the club following a lackluster cameo where the player’s display allegedly lacked motivation.

It seems that the right-back took the advice to heart and is indeed adamant on leaving the Italian capital.

The source adds that the 27-year-old returned to Amsterdam following a vacation in Thailand, and it remains uncertain whether he’ll show up to training or take a rebellious stance.

For their part, Juventus will surely be monitoring the situation closely. The Bianconeri are looking to add a new right-back to the fold in order to bolster the department.

Karsdorp has been one of the most prominent names on the list, and his absence from training would be another major step towards Roma’s exit door.

Juve FC say

While Juventus certainly need a new player who can rotate with Juan Cuadrado, Karsdorp’s questionable behavior should raise some eyebrows in Turin.

When it comes to his rift with Mourinho, it’s impossible to tell who’s right and who’s wrong, but regardless of the circumstances, failing to report to training is never a good sign.

We’ll surely have some updates on this story by tomorrow.