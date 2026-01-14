Pierre Emile Højbjerg has remained Juventus’ preferred midfield target, and the Denmark international could yet secure a move to Turin if he is prepared to push for it. He is currently a key figure at Olympique Marseille, where he is consistently one of the first names on the team sheet and plays an important role in the balance and structure of the side.

Juventus has been monitoring his situation since last summer and continues to view him as a player capable of strengthening their midfield. Within the club, there is a strong belief that his experience, leadership, and tactical discipline would translate well to Serie A. Luciano Spalletti is also understood to rate the midfielder highly and believes he would fit effectively into his system.

Marseille’s resistance remains firm

Despite Juventus receiving encouragement from the player’s camp to explore a deal, Olympique Marseille has made its position clear. The Ligue 1 side has built a firm stance around Højbjerg and has no intention of allowing him to leave, either now or in the summer. Club officials are said to be working hard to ensure Juventus understands how central he is to their plans.

Marseille’s reluctance is rooted in the immediate impact Højbjerg has had since arriving. He has improved the team’s overall performance and stability, quickly establishing himself as one of the squad’s standout performers. Losing such an influential figure would be a significant setback, particularly as they look to maintain consistency and competitiveness.

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Juventus persistence and player decision

Juventus, however, has not been discouraged. The Bianconeri continue to explore ways of keeping the transfer alive, convinced that Højbjerg remains an ideal addition to their midfield. Their determination reflects how highly they value his qualities and experience at the top level.

According to Tuttojuve, any progress in the negotiations will depend largely on the player himself. The report suggests that if Højbjerg is truly keen on making the move to Turin, he will need to actively push for the transfer and force Marseille into reconsidering their stance. Without that pressure, Marseille is confident it can retain one of its most important players.

As matters stand, the situation remains delicately balanced. Juventus continues to wait, Marseille remains defiant, and Højbjerg faces a defining decision that could shape the next phase of his career.