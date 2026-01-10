Franck Kessie wants to return to European football, and Juventus is reportedly willing to sign the former AC Milan and Atalanta midfielder.

He currently plays for Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, but at 29, he believes he can still compete for several more seasons in Europe. His contract with the Pro League club expires at the end of this season, and he is hoping they will agree to an early departure.

This month presents an opportunity for him to choose a European team, and Juventus is keen to add him to their squad. The Bianconeri are seeking a top midfielder, and acquiring one from a European club at this stage would likely require a significant transfer fee.

Kessie as a Cost-Effective Option

Kessie offers the quality Juventus desires without a transfer fee if his current employers allow him to leave early. The club continues to push for an agreement, and per Tuttojuve, he has no plans to extend his stay in Saudi Arabia. The report also notes that he would need to accept a substantial pay cut to realise his ambition of returning to Europe for the second half of the season.

Challenges of the Move

The financial reality presents a challenge. Kessie earns a considerable salary at Al Ahli, and Juventus is not in a position to cover even half of his current wages. Nonetheless, the prospect of signing a midfielder of his calibre at minimal cost is appealing, and both parties are reportedly exploring solutions that could make the move feasible.

If an agreement is reached, Kessie could provide immediate reinforcement to Juventus’ midfield, offering experience, stamina, and versatility at a time when the club is striving to strengthen its squad for the remainder of the season.