Juventus target nears the exit but unlikely he is coming to Serie A

Isco has emerged as one of the most high-profile players that might change clubs in the next transfer window.

The Spanish midfielder is currently struggling to get playing time at Real Madrid and it seems very clear that he will leave.

Juventus have been one of the teams that are well-placed to sign him when the transfer window reopens, but it seems that they will miss out on his signature.

Reports from Spain via Calciomercato says that Isco is now increasingly distant from Madrid and a January move is set to happen for him.

This is because the midfielder wants to be a member of the Spain team at the Euros next year.

The report then says that while Juve wants him, he appears to have rejected the Bianconeri and he is heading towards the Premier League now.

Everton is in pole position to land him because he wants a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti.

Isco may have rejected Juventus because he is unlikely going to change his current situation if he moves to Turin.

The Bianconeri has some of the best midfielders in Europe at the moment and he would have to face another tough battle to win a place in the club’s midfield.