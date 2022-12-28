Juventus wants to sign Torino defender Wilfried Singo as he develops well at the Serie A club, and they are not alone.

The Ivorian is also on the shortlist of Inter Milan, who missed out on Gleison Bremer to the Bianconeri in the summer.

They will want to win this time, but will both clubs miss out on adding him to their squads?

A report on Football Italia reveals the defender was spotted with the shirt of an entirely different Serie A side, having been pictured in the kit of Napoli.

This could be seen as a clear sign that he wants a move to the league leaders, but the report insists that is far from the truth.

It maintains Inter remains the main competitor Juve has for his signature, and they must plan to beat the Nerazzurri to sign him.

