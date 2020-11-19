isco
Transfer News

Juventus’ target put up for sale by Real Madrid but English teams want him too

November 19, 2020 - 7:30 pm

Calciomercato claims that Real Madrid has placed Isco on the transfer market ahead of the summer transfer window as the Spaniards look to make some money from his sale.

Isco has moved from being a prominent member of the Real Madrid first team to a player that the club is open to selling.

His place in the Madrid team may have been lost, but he remains a player of undoubted quality.

The report claims that Inter Milan and Juventus are two Italian teams that are historically interested in signing him and they are still looking at him.

However, this time, they will face tough competition from Arsenal and Everton.

Both Premier League sides have been monitoring his situation at the Bernabeu and they are preparing to make a move for the 28-year-old.

Mikel Arteta has known of Isco since he was the assistant manager of Manchester City while Carlo Ancelotti wants to be reunited with the player whom he managed at Real Madrid.

Juventus are rebuilding their team under Andrea Pirlo and the former midfielder may feel that he can help Isco get back to form.

It remains unclear how much Madrid will demand from his sale but he should be affordable as they have transfer-listed him.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

rovella

Genoa readying a new deal for Juventus’ target

November 19, 2020
guradiola

Juventus dream manager named but they have now gone a different route

November 19, 2020
carlos

Four defenders that Juventus is targeting for next summer revealed

November 19, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.