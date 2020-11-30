Juventus target Raul Jimenez suffers horrific clash of heads at Arsenal

Juventus target Raul Jimenez is in hospital being monitored after a horrific clash of heads with Arsenal’s David Luiz.

The Old Lady entered into talks with his current club Wolves this summer as they tried to carve out a deal, but the price-tag proved problematic.

It remains to be seen whether the Serie A champions are considering renewing their interest as the team struggles for form, and with Paulo Dybala also not at his best at present.

Jimenez’s injury could well mean that any potential move in January could be off, depending on how serious the head injury he suffered turns out to be, although the BBC reports that he is awake and talking in hospital at present.

The striker was at the back helping to defend a corner in the opening five minutes of the match when Willian’s floating ball came in, and David Luiz lunged for it, taking out Jimenez in the process.

The Brazilian also had to be monitored, and was deemed able to carry on by the medical team, although the decision was taken at half-time to take him off.

The decision to allow Luiz to carry on has been questioned by pundits such as Chris Sutton, and by Alan Shearer on last night’s BBC‘s Match of the Day 2 program.

Could Jimenez’s injury have long-term effects on his playing career? Would the Mexican be a great addition for the Old Lady?

