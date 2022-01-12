Juventus target reaches an agreement over his next club

Dusan Vlahovic is arguably the most in-demand striker in the world right now.

Juventus is among the clubs battling to add him to their squad ahead of next season.

The striker is taking his time to enjoy his final season at Fiorentina and he is unlikely to leave them this month.

When he leaves, Juve would hope he chooses them, but do they qualify to sign him?

The Transfer Exchange Show via Tuttojuve says the Serbian has already reached an agreement with his club to join a suitor that is currently competing in the Champions League.

This is all the information they have about his next club, but that hardly clarifies the situation.

It means the likes of Juventus, Manchester City and Chelsea are in the running to sign him.

While the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham have no chance of landing the goal machine.

Juve FC Says

Juve remains one of the top clubs that Vlahovic can join as the striker continues to perform.

They are his main suitor in Italy and if he decides he wants to remain in Serie A, that would hand the Bianconeri the biggest advantage.

However, money would also be a major factor at his next club and hopefully, we would have the funds to buy him.