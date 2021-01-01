Juventus target ready for immediate departure from Madrid

Reports from Spain via Calciomercato say that Isco is ready to leave Real Madrid immediately.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital for some time now as he continues to struggle for a place in the club’s first team.

Juventus is one of the teams that has been linked with a move for him ahead of the next transfer window.

The Bianconeri will look to bolster their team this month ahead of an important second half of the season.

They are currently outside the top four and they risk missing out on the Scudetto with the likes of Milan and Inter Milan, also mounting serious title challenges.

Isco will be a good added option for Andrea Pirlo, who has been tasked with rebuilding the current Juventus team.

Isco’s main reason for wanting to leave Madrid is because he wants more playing time, but he might struggle to get that at Juventus.

With Juve stocked with some of the finest midfielders in the game, he may feel that a move to any of his other suitors might be the best for him.

Sevilla and Everton are two other teams competing for his signature.