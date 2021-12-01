Juventus target ready to reject 85 million euros transfer in January

Juventus is in the race for the signature of Dusan Vlahovic as he continues to score goals for fun at Fiorentina.

The striker is the leading attacker in Serie A this season and one of the highest scorers in Europe this year.

Juve has a goal-scoring problem, and they are looking to sign him to solve the issue.

However, several other clubs want to sign him too, and one of them will make a tremendous offer for his signature.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as quoted by Calciomercato, says Arsenal is making progress in their bid to sign him and the Gunners are ready to offer 85 million euros for his signature in January.

However, the striker wants to stay until the end of the season and he is likely to turn down the offer.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic’s final decision will affect Juventus’ pursuit of his signature.

The Bianconeri can compete to sign him if he waits until the end of the season to secure a transfer out of La Viola.

However, if he decides he wants to leave in mid-season, Juve would struggle to win the race for his signature.

The club doesn’t have enough money to sign new players now and there will be other clubs ready to sign him if he leaves in January.