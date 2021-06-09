Juventus target reconsidering his future and it does not look like good news

Juventus could be dealt a huge transfer blow in their bid to sign Turkey international, Hakan Calhanoglu as a report says he is now reconsidering staying in Milan.

The midfielder has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for much of this season after he failed to sign a new deal with Milan.

He has been in negotiation with the Rossoneri over a new contract, but they have failed to agree to his demands.

The Milan side has offered him 4m euros per season, but he wants more and that opened up the chance for Juventus to sign him.

One reason Milan is struggling to offer him more money is that the coronavirus pandemic has affected their revenue and it is the same case for Juve and a majority of his other suitors.

The midfielder is now struggling to get a club that would make him a better offer than what Milan is offering him, according to Sportitalia via Football Italia.

The report says he has interest from the likes of Juventus and Liverpool, but none of them has offered him better terms and he is now reconsidering staying in Milan.

Milan has qualified for the Champions League and that is a competition that he would want to play in and that might affect his decision.

It remains unclear if Juve is keen enough on his signature to push for it and if he is still a priority signing now that Max Allegri has returned.