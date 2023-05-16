Juventus target refuses to discuss his future until this season ends

Juventus target Davide Frattesi has refused to discuss his future until this season ends as he bids to help Sassuolo finish the campaign strongly.

The midfielder is sought-after, with the Bianconeri reportedly challenging AS Roma to add him to their squad.

The Black and Greens are always happy to sell their stars for the right price and they have a very good relationship with Juventus, which is helpful to the Bianconeri’s chances of winning the race for his signature.

However, Frattesi is not interested in thinking about or discussing his future now and promised the club’s leaders to stay focused until the summer.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Now I want to end well in Sassuolo, then we will see. I promised the director not to talk about the market and I want to keep my word”.

Juve FC Says

We do not need to speak with the midfielder until the term ends, but we can keep a conversation going with his representatives and ensure we are leading the race for his signature before this season finishes.

If we keep ourselves in the lead, it would be easier to lure him to Turin in the summer when he is ready to consider an offer.