Domenico Berardi has refused to rule out leaving Sassuolo amidst interest from Juventus, even though he has just changed his shirt number.

The Euro 2020 winner is one of the most effective attackers in Serie A and he has consistently delivered fine performances for the Black and Greens.

Juventus has long been linked with a move for him and they continue until this day.

However, it was announced yesterday that he would now wear the number 10 shirt at the club, and that seems to suggest that he has committed to them for another year.

But the attacker has revealed that is far from the truth and says he is still open to every possibility.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I decided to change shirt, then there’s the transfer market, we’ll see…”

Juve FC Says

Berardi is one of the finest players in Serie A, and he would be a good addition to the current Juve squad.

However, Max Allegri doesn’t seem to be a fan of his because he would have pushed for the Bianconeri to sign him.

This means we are likely to lose him to another club because we are focused on signing other players.

It would be interesting to see if he leaves Sassuolo and if we reconsider and sign him.