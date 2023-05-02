Juventus target reiterates that he is only focused on his present club

Juventus target Giorgio Scalvini has again insisted he is only focused on working hard and helping Atalanta.

The defender is the latest jewel from La Dea’s side and most top clubs are paying attention to him. He even has interest from outside Serie A, but Juve is confident they will be his next club.

The 19-year-old has been so good the Italy national team manager has called him up to the senior side.

Everyone knows Atalanta is a selling club and Juve will get their man for the right price.

Scalvini admits he has seen the news about his future but says he never gives too much attention to it because he is focused on helping Atalanta become a top side again.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“The interest of European big names? It may please you, but I just read in passing. I am concentrated here, at Atalanta. None of us can know what the future holds for me, I just have to think about doing Atalanta” well.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is a smart boy and you can tell that from his response to the issue, but we must work very hard to add him to our squad.

Several clubs are also keen, but if he prefers to remain in Serie A, we are probably favourites.