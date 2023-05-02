Giorgio Scalvini
Transfer News

Juventus target reiterates that he is only focused on his present club

May 2, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Juventus target Giorgio Scalvini has again insisted he is only focused on working hard and helping Atalanta.

The defender is the latest jewel from La Dea’s side and most top clubs are paying attention to him. He even has interest from outside Serie A, but Juve is confident they will be his next club.

The 19-year-old has been so good the Italy national team manager has called him up to the senior side.

Everyone knows Atalanta is a selling club and Juve will get their man for the right price.

Scalvini admits he has seen the news about his future but says he never gives too much attention to it because he is focused on helping Atalanta become a top side again.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“The interest of European big names? It may please you, but I just read in passing. I am concentrated here, at Atalanta. None of us can know what the future holds for me, I just have to think about doing Atalanta” well.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is a smart boy and you can tell that from his response to the issue, but we must work very hard to add him to our squad.

Several clubs are also keen, but if he prefers to remain in Serie A, we are probably favourites.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Smiling Di Maria responds to controversy over missing Bologna game

May 2, 2023
european super league

Tebas launches a fresh attack on Juventus and Super League supporters

May 2, 2023

Video – The most memorable goals from Leonardo Bonucci at Juventus

May 2, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.