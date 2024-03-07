Juventus has received a boost in their pursuit of Mario Hermoso as the defender appears to be leaning towards a departure from Atletico Madrid.

Hermoso’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and despite being a crucial player for Atletico, he is not inclined to extend his stay. Instead, he seems to be exploring options with other clubs expressing interest in signing him.

Juventus has been closely monitoring Hermoso as he could serve as the ideal replacement for Alex Sandro in the left centre-back role in Turin.

Despite Atletico’s efforts to retain him for additional seasons, Hermoso has reportedly rejected their latest offer, indicating a clear desire to move on from the Spanish club, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

Juve FC Says

Hermoso seems to be on the lookout for a new challenge, and we have to position ourselves to win the race for his signature.

It would not be easy, and we must be prepared to offer him an attractive deal to win the race.

He will have a lot of offers to join top clubs, so we must find a way to ensure we are his preferred suitors.