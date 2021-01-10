Juventus target rejects Premier League move

Juventus has been linked with a move for Moussa Dembele in this transfer window, and it seems that the Frenchman is also thinking about joining them too.

This is because he has just rejected a transfer to West Ham, according to a report in England via Calciomercato.

Juventus wants to sign a deputy striker to Alvaro Morata this month. They have relied on the Spaniard for much of this season, but sometimes he has been unavailable.

Paulo Dybala has had to fill in as another attacker alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Argentinean isn’t in top goalscoring form at the moment.

Dembele was one of the top scorers in France last season. However, he hasn’t been in his best form in this campaign.

He has just 1 goal in 16 league games, yet the Bianconeri are still considering a move for him.

In spells at Celtic and Fulham, he has shown that he is a natural goalscorer and he might just get back to form if he moves to Turin.

He would have considered West Ham a step down from a team like Lyon that is competing for the Ligue 1 title in France this season.