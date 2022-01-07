Juventus target remains open to the idea of leaving his present club

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic remains one of the finest midfielders in Serie A and has started 2022 with a bang.

The Lazio man scored twice in their game against Empoli the last time out and that has brought back rumours of him leaving the club.

Juventus is one of his many suitors, but the Biancocelesti remains keen on keeping hold of one of their most important players.

Speaking after his fine performance in the 3-3 draw, he maintains he doesn’t pay much attention to the transfer market, but when a good offer comes, he would discuss it with his current employers.

He said via Calciomercato: “The market? I read, but I enter in one ear and out of the other. When there was something concrete, the company did not let me go, I stayed, I extended the contract and we opened a new cycle together.

“Now they are two years from the deadline: we will see what will happen in the summer, how the club will be structured and in which direction we will go. If there is something we will have to sit down and talk”

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest players we can have in our squad and he has proven several times that he is good enough for a top club.

The midfield has been Juventus’ Achilles’ heel in this campaign and that problem should be solved in the summer, if not this month.

Signing the Serbian this month would be tough, but if we offload the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot in the summer, Milinkovic-Savic would be an ideal replacement.