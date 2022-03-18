Juventus’ target requests 12 million euros net per season

Juventus has been linked with a free transfer for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The German has entered the last few months of his current deal at the London club.

Their owner has been sanctioned by the UK government and they will struggle to get him on a new deal, which is an invitation for other clubs to sign him.

The defender has several top sides chasing his signature and he will look to get the most value from his next transfer.

Juve would be confident they can see off competition from other clubs to sign him, but his demands could scupper their plans.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the former AS Roma man is looking for a deal worth 12 million euros per season.

That demand is simply too much for a Juve side that is looking to lower its wage bill.

Juve FC Says

At 29, Rudiger knows he has probably one more huge payday and will look to get as much as he can from his next deal.

The defender will be a fine addition to our current squad and his experience in winning trophies at Chelsea could be useful in helping us get another European crown.

It would be interesting to see if we can get him to reduce his current demands.