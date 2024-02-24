Joshua Zirkzee has emerged as a potential target for Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer window, following his impressive performances at Bologna this season. The striker has showcased his prowess and is regarded as one of the standout forwards in Serie A during this campaign.

With the possibility of Juventus losing key players such as Federico Chiesa or Dusan Vlahovic in the summer, Zirkzee has been identified as a potential addition to bolster the Bianconeri squad. Juventus is impressed with his current form, and the striker is now drawing comparisons to some of the club’s iconic former players.

Zirkzee’s playing style has invited comparisons to legendary figures like Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero. The similarities in their approach to the game have sparked excitement among Juventus fans, further fueling the interest in securing Zirkzee’s services for the upcoming season.

In response, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb

“Del Piero and Baggio as roles? With both of them, it’s a good comparison: they are two legends.”

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee is one of the finest players in Serie A, and has earned this comparison, but he looks set to finish his career as his own player.

If he keeps developing well, we expect him to become one of the world’s finest players, and it would be great if he reaches that level on our books.

We will face serious competition for his signature in the summer, so we must be prepared to pay a good fee.