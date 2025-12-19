Juventus wants to sign Marco Palestra as he continues to impress on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta, with some reports suggesting a move could even take place next month. The defender has emerged as a leading performer at his temporary club and is widely viewed as another strong product of the Atalanta academy.

Atalanta considers him an important prospect for the future and is satisfied with the progress he is making away from the club. His development during this loan spell has reinforced their belief in his potential and highlighted the benefits of allowing him regular playing time.

Growing interest from top clubs

However, his current form has also attracted significant attention from elsewhere. Several top clubs are now monitoring his situation closely and may look to add him to their squads. This growing interest could place Atalanta in a position where a sale becomes a realistic option, particularly if offers reflect his rising value.

Juventus is among the clubs showing interest. The Turin side reportedly views him as a promising Italian youngster who could strengthen their squad and provide quality for the present and the future. From the player’s perspective, a move to Turin could be appealing, given the stature of the club and the opportunity to compete at a higher level.

Despite the speculation, the defender has chosen to remain measured in his public comments. He has broken his silence only to stress that his priority remains his development and his performances on the pitch, rather than any potential transfer.

Focus remains on the present

While it is not expected that he would openly express a desire to leave at this stage, discussions may still be taking place privately between his representatives and interested clubs. Any such talks are likely to become public only if they lead to concrete developments.

Speaking about the reported interest in his signature, Palestra addressed the situation calmly, according to Tuttomercatoweb, saying, “I hear a lot of rumours, but I don’t think about them. I’m happy at Cagliari and I hope to continue like this to lead the team to safety.”