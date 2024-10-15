One player who came close to joining Thiago Motta at Juventus this summer is Lewis Ferguson.

The two worked together at Bologna, where Motta brought out the best in the Scotland international. However, Ferguson suffered a serious injury last season that has kept him sidelined since.

He could be out for up to a year, and Juventus couldn’t afford to wait for his recovery. However, this doesn’t mean the club has ruled out adding him to their squad in the future.

The Bianconeri are continuing to evolve and might still look to raid Bologna for players, having previously missed out on Joshua Zirkzee and Riccardo Calafiori.

Ferguson remains one of their primary targets, and he has revealed that he and Motta have stayed in touch despite the manager’s move to Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thiago Motta? He writes to me every now and then to ask how his recovery is going. He called me straight after the injury and the diagnosis, telling me: ‘I know you’ll do everything you can to come back strong, be patient and focus on recovery’. A great coach, I loved playing for him. “

Motta might simply be keeping tabs on him because of his injury, but Ferguson is a player he would love to work with again.

The midfielder made life easier for him on the Bologna bench, and that could be the case again if he joins him in Juventus.