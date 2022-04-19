Juventus target reveals he models his game after a world-class Liverpool star

Juventus has been in pursuit of Nahuel Molina in the last few weeks and he could join them in the summer.

The right-back is one of the best players in his position in Serie A and Juve will benefit from having him in their squad.

Danilo, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio have been playing that role alternatively for them and they will want a much younger player who is also natural to fill in there.

Some people have likened the defender to Cuadrado, however, in a recent interview, he reiterated he is not the “new Cuadrado” rather he draws inspiration from Liverpool man, Trent Alexander Arnold and Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo.

He tells Tutto Sport, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I’m not the new Cuadrado. I’m inspired by Alexander-Arnold and Cancelo”

Juve FC Says

Trent is arguably the best right-back in the world, and it would be fantastic to have him in our squad.

However, if Molina can be close to the Liverpool man in terms of the quality of his delivery, then we would have a solid player on our hands if we sign him in the summer.

But Molina has proven to be an impressive player even without reaching the level of the Englishman and he will still get better.