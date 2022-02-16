Juventus target says he is happy at his present club

Antonio Rudiger has appeared to commit his future to Chelsea by claiming he is happy with the Blues.

The German defender will be out of contract at the end of this season, and several clubs have been looking to sign him.

Juventus is one of them, but Chelsea is also discussing a new deal with the Champions League winner.

He has been their main defender in the last few seasons, and he will stay if the club can meet his demands.

This is not good news to Juventus, who are also desperate to add the former AS Roma man to their squad.

However, the defender also claims it is not in his hands to get a new deal sorted, suggesting the English club is struggling to meet his demands.

He said via Calciomercato: “I think that even from the outside you can see how happy I am here, especially for the way I play. other people who have to make decisions.”

Juve FC Says

Rudiger would be a great signing for Juventus and having spent time at AS Roma earlier in his career, the defender might not need a lot of time to adapt to Serie A.

However, other clubs are also monitoring his current situation, hoping to add him to their squad.

This means we need to prepare to offer him a good deal to win the race for his signature.