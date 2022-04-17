Juventus target says he is taking his time before deciding on his next club

Matthias Ginter insists he is in no hurry to decide on his future amidst interest from Juventus and other clubs as he looks to make the right move.

The defender’s deal at Borussia Monchengladbach expires at the end of this season and he is yet to sign an extension.

He has been one of the finest players in his position in the Bundesliga over the years and Juventus would love to give him an experience outside Germany if he would join them.

But they are not the only top club interested in a move for him and he is still not ready to decide on his future now.

Speaking on the matter recently, he said to Sport 1 as quoted by Calciomercato: “If I renew or go away on a free transfer? I will make technical evaluations but not only. L The environment is very important to me, and here at Gladbach it has always been familiar. Then of course I will also look at the ambitions of the club, I will have to choose the project that fits perfectly for me. It will also be important to please the coach.”

Juve FC Says

Ginter will want to join a club where he can be guaranteed to keep playing and win trophies. If that is the case, Juve can offer him at least one of those goals.

However, he would still need to fight for his place in Max Allegri’s team if he joins the club.