Juventus target says he wants to play another season in Europe

After seven years of service, Angel Di Maria is now heading towards the exit door at Paris Saint Germain. The Argentine is one of the best wingers of his generation, and remains more than capable of supporting the team’s cause.

Nevertheless, his contract in Paris will expire at the end of the season, and the club is unlikely to exercise its option to renew for another year.

However, it appears that the 34-year-old is still hoping to play in Europe for another campaign.

“My idea is to play another year in Europe to get to World Cup in the best shape if I receive a call-up, and then go back to Argentina,” said the veteran winger in an interview with Urabana Play via Calciomercato.

“I don’t know if PSG wants me to stay. Otherwise, I’ll try to find another team in Europe.”

In recent weeks, circulating reports have been linking Di Maria with a switch to Juventus who could make him an exception for the club’s new policy which goes against signing players above the age of 30.

The source adds that the Bianconeri management will hold another meeting with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes. The Italians could propose him a deal worth around four or 5 million euros per season.

The experienced winger is one of the most decorated players in modern football, and won a host of trophies with PSG and during his previous spell at Real Madrid.