Juventus target says he will decide his future after the European U19 championship

Juventus will have to exercise patience until the conclusion of the European U19 championship in order to determine their chances of securing the signing of Ivan Fresneda. The talented Spanish full-back from Real Valladolid remains fully committed to aiding his country’s campaign in the tournament.

At just 18 years old, Fresneda has garnered significant attention as one of the most sought-after young players in Europe. Juventus is among the clubs vying to acquire his services, but they face competition from other prominent teams such as Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal.

While Fresneda is aware of the interest from various clubs, he emphasizes that his primary focus lies in performing well and assisting his team in the U19 championship. Once the tournament concludes, a clearer picture may emerge regarding his future and potential transfer destinations, including Juventus.

He tells Tuttomercatoweb:

“The truth is that right now I’m very concentrated on this competition. I’m very concentrated on the European Championship, after this competition I will do all the necessary assessments with the club.”

When pushed about a possible future in Italy, Fresneda replied: “Let’s see, let’s see… There’s no hurry, also because I’m fine in Valladolid. First the European Championship and then the future”.

Juve FC Says

Fresneda is one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe at the moment and our fans would be delighted if he ends in Black and White ahead of next season.

But the youngster would feel he does not have to hurry since he is still young and might spend another season with Valladolid.