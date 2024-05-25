Juventus’ transfer target, Albert Gudmundsson, has reiterated that he is happy to stay at Genoa and that a serious offer would be required to convince him to change clubs.

The Iceland international has emerged as one of the finest performers in Italian football this season, scoring around 20 goals for club and country.

This has caught the attention of Juventus, with the Bianconeri looking to add him to their squad in the next transfer window.

Juve is facing competition from other Italian clubs for his signature, but their major obstacle might be convincing him to change clubs.

The attacker recently spoke about his future and insisted that he is happy at Genoa and is not thinking about leaving them now.

He adds that for any team to convince him to join them, they must table a really good offer.

The attacker said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Future? If I left here I would certainly miss everything . But nothing has been said yet. In Genoa I play the way I like: free. I feel ready. However, something really big must come out to convince me to leave here, I repeat, I’m very good. I also have to find a coach like Gilardino.”

Juve FC Says

Albert Gudmundsson has had a good season, and he might be a profile that Thiago Motta wants in his group.

He will struggle to turn down a top club like Juventus despite his comments.