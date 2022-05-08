Juventus target says the usual stuff claiming he is only focused on the present

Juventus’ summer target, Gianluca Scamacca, has revealed he rarely reads the news amidst several reports he is wanted by the Bianconeri and other clubs.

The attacker is part of the present generation of impressive Sassuolo players who are young and exciting to watch.

He leads their attack in most games and has done admirably well for the Black and Greens this season.

Juventus has been watching him since he was on loan at Genoa last season and they even considered signing him last January.

However, he returned to Sassuolo to further his development and this might be his last campaign with them.

But the striker says he is focused on the present and will only decide on his future at the end of this season.

He said via Calciomercato: “I don’t read and I don’t listen to rumors, journalists write different things every day. We think we will finish the championship better. Will there be the same magic next year? We’ll see. After the last game I will sum up and think about the next year.”

Juve FC Says

Every good player knows how important being in the present is because a minor distraction could see them lose their form.

Scamacca is showing he is a good professional by focusing on the job at hand and that is a great attitude to have.

If Juve is serious about adding him to our squad, we can start speaking to his club now and sort out the deal when the campaign finishes.