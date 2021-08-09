Juventus’ target set for €17m move to the Premier League

West Ham is set to beat Juventus to the signature of Nikola Milenkovic for €17m.

The Serbian is one of the best young defenders in Italy and he has been on the radar of Juventus for a long time now.

With a year left on his current Fiorentina deal, La Viola has been keen to get rid of him for some time now.

Juventus and Tottenham have both been interested in him among several other clubs, but a move never materialised.

He is now set for a Premier League transfer with Sports Italia via Football Italia claiming that he is close to moving to West Ham.

The report claims the 23-year-old is being discussed by both clubs and the Hammers will pay just under €20m, including add-ons for him.

He and Dusan Vlahovic had been two Viola players that Juventus has been linked to over the last year.

However, this development means the Bianconeri will have to look elsewhere to get a new defender.

The report says it remains unclear if the player has agreed on personal terms with the Englishmen, but the clubs have been in talks

Juve has sold Merih Demiral and there are clubs looking to sign Daniele Rugani this summer.

If the latter leaves, they might need to sign another centre-back.