Juventus target set for extended Real Madrid stay with captain’s armband to be given

Marcelo is set to be made Real Madrid captain for the upcoming campaign, ruling out his exit, with Juventus having been linked.

The Brazilian has spent 14 years with the Galacticos since joining in 2007, and has winning a number of trophies along the way, and will go down amongst the greatest left-backs in history.

Juventus were believed to be courting his signature this summer, with just one year remaining on his contract, and with him having shared the first-team role with Ferland Mendy this term, but Florentino Perez insists that he will now be staying with the club this term, and that he will take over as club captain following Sergio Ramos’s departure.

Florentino Perez confirms as reported today: Marcelo will stay and he’ll be the captain. ⚪️ #RealMadrid “Marcelo will be our captain next season. It's difficult to find another LB like Marcelo. Him and Roberto Carlos have been the best in the history”, Florentino said. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/zWVtXA0kad — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2021

Ramos is another player that we have been linked with this summer, and his future is yet to be confirmed with only days remaining on his current Real Madrid contract.

The Old Lady are yet to agree any signings this summer, apart from the arrival of Max Allegri as manager for the second time, but we are believed to be hard at work trying to bring in some top talents.

Would Marcelo and Ramos have regulars in our first-team, or does their age make that unlikely?

Patrick