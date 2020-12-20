Juventus target set for January move but face competition from Arsenal

Calciomercato says that Juventus-wanted Isco is set to leave Spain in the next transfer window.

The Spanish midfielder has struggled for playing chances at Madrid this season with Zinedine Zidane preferring his other midfielders to the Spaniard.

Isco risks missing out on the Spain squad for the next Euros and a move away from the Spanish side will be best for him so that he can see more playing time.

Madrid might allow him to leave on a loan deal with the option of making it permanent at the end of this season.

Juve, however, faces serious competition for his signature with the report saying that Milan and Everton also want him.

Arsenal is struggling with creativity this season and The Sun says that Mikel Arteta is also targeting him.

Juventus has some of the best European players in their midfield, but their current midfield looks the weakest that it has been for several years now.

This has opened the door for another midfielder to join the club when the transfer window reopens and that could be Isco.

One problem that Juve might encounter in convincing him to join them is that he would not want to come and sit on the bench again at the club.