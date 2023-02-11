Juventus target set to be placed on the market in the summer

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add Christian Pulisic to their squad in the next transfer window.

The American has been struggling for regular game time at the London club and probably would have left them if he was not injured during the last transfer window.

Chelsea has bolstered their squad with many exciting young players recently and could do without him and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they will place him on the market in the summer.

This is an important piece of news for Juventus and other clubs who have been keen on the former Borussia Dortmund attacker and they could start working on the deal now.

Juve FC Says

Pulisic is a fine attacker and has proven his class when he plays for Chelsea in the Premier League and Champions League.

However, after watching Weston McKennie struggle in Serie A, it could be that some Americans are not suited to the Italian game and we must be careful about making an approach for Pulisic.

We have a good squad now. We just need to get the best out of the players at our disposal, so if we are adding any new man to the squad, we must ensure the person will improve the group immediately; otherwise, there is no need.