Juventus target set to sign a new deal but there will be a cheap clause

Nicolò Rovella is set to sign a new Genoa deal in the coming days as the Italian side seeks to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of this season.

The 19-year-old has become a target of Juventus in recent months and he looks set to make the move to Turin when this campaign ends.

But he doesn’t want his current side to lose him for nothing and he has decided to put pen to paper on a new deal, according to Corriere dello Sport as reported by Calciomercato.

The report says that the midfielder will sign the new deal within the coming days, but it will contain a favourable release clause that his suitors can trigger in June.

The clause is set to be worth around 5-8million euros, a fee that shouldn’t be a problem for Juventus to pay.

However, the Bianconeri aren’t necessarily having a free run at signing him because they are facing serious competition from Inter Milan.

It adds that the Milan side has intensified their efforts to land him ahead of Juventus and they are thinking about making a move for him in the next transfer window.