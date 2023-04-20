Juventus target shines in latest outing for Boca to prove he is ready

18-year-old Valentin Barco is one of the players on Juventus’ radar at the moment and he was in fine form in his last outing for Boca Juniors.

The left-back is one of the options considered as an heir to Alex Sandro by the Bianconeri and they are likely to move for him soon.

He has done well for Boca’s youth side and just earned a promotion to the senior side, where he is impressing.

The Argentinian has now played in back-to-back games for the senior Boca team and in his last outing for them in the Copa Libertadores against Deportivo Pereira as reported by Calciomercato, he provided the assist for the winning goals in the 9th minute of added time to show he has what it takes to do well in a tough game.

This mentality and ability will help him when he moves to Europe and would have made Juve even keener on him.

Juve FC Says

Barco is a superb talent and his late show in that game shows he is developing well into one of the finest talents around.

We will continue to watch him and if he maintains this level of performance, he could be one of the incomings at the Allianz Stadium next season.