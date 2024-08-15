Juventus has been in negotiations to sign Pierre Kalulu for several days, and a deal with AC Milan now seems imminent.

Juve turned their attention to the defender recently as they aim to complete their transfer business on a high note.

Kalulu is open to the move, and AC Milan has given the green light for him to join the Allianz Stadium.

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Kalulu has made it clear that he has no intention of becoming a bench warmer at Juventus and requested a meeting with manager Thiago Motta.

He wanted assurances from Motta regarding his role in the team and to confirm that he would be a key part of the project.

Motta spoke with Kalulu and assured him that he is the type of player he values and that they could achieve success together in Turin.

The transfer is now expected to move to the next stage, with Juventus likely to finalise agreements with both the player and the club in the coming days.

Juve FC Says

Kalulu is an interesting player to add to our squad, and the defender could be a fine option for Motta.

He now has to fight with others for a place on the team and prove he can be an important player for us.