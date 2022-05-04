Juventus’ target still heading towards free agency status

Juventus could still add Carlos Soler to their squad in the summer as Valencia continues to struggle to keep him.

The 25-year-old is one of the finest midfielders in La Liga and he has been a key player in the Valencia side since he broke into their first team.

They are his hometown club and he would remain with them if they can convince him to stay.

Tuttojuve claims he is still open to renewing his contract with Los Che. However, if it doesn’t happen by the summer he would leave.

Juventus is facing competition from Barcelona for his signature and both clubs will look to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

Soler has been a consistent performer for Valencia and he looks to have the quality to thrive at a big club.

If he has interest from a major side like Barca, then it means they have scouted him and concluded he is good enough.

Adding him to our squad could improve the quality of our performance in midfield. As a free agent, we can also offer him a salary that is good enough to convince him to move to Turin.