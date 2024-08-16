Juventus recently had their offer for Francisco Conceição rejected by FC Porto and is expected to return with a better bid.

However, the winger may now miss out on a move to the Allianz Stadium due to an injury.

This is a delicate period for players seeking a transfer, and some even choose not to train with their current team. A notable example is Teun Koopmeiners, who has gone on strike to force through a move to Juventus.

While Koopmeiners might get his wish, Juventus may reconsider their interest in Conceição following a report from Tuttomercatoweb revealing that he is now injured.

The report indicates that while Conceição awaits Juventus’ revised offer, he has sustained an injury and is undergoing specialised recovery work separate from his teammates.

It remains unclear how serious the injury is, but Juventus might now reconsider their pursuit, as they cannot afford to sign a player who will not contribute immediately.

Juve FC Says

Conceição is one of the top wingers around and could strengthen our team, but he must be fully fit before we sign him.