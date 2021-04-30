Juventus target talks up extended stay in Ligue 1

Juventus have been strongly linked with a deal to sign Arkadiusz Milik in recent windows, and that speculation hasn’t slowed in recent months.

The Polish international joined Olympique Marseille last summer on loan, but he is claimed to be free to find a new club if the Ligue side fails to earn Champions League football.

The player himself has now poured water on the speculation claiming that he would be interested in seeking out a new club however, and claims that he is in fact happy with his current club.

“I never said I wanted to leave OM,” Milik told Canal+(via Sportal). “I am very happy here. I play, sign. I feel good here. Marseille gave me a chance in a difficult moment. I really enjoyed myself. I have a contract with Marseille. It will also depend on the club.”

The Old Lady look extremely likely to be adding to their front-line in the coming window, with the possibility of one or two exits on the horizon also, but the latest report makes it sound like Milik is not in contention.

I can’t say that I would have been overly excited about his arrival however, and won’t be too concerned by such reports.

