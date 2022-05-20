Angel di Maria has bid farewell to his PSG teammates as the Argentinian prepares for his last game for the French club, amidst interest from Juventus.

Di Maria has spent the last seven years at the Parc des Princes, and the Argentinian will leave at the end of this campaign.

The club has not triggered an extension on his deal, and he has been in talks with Juventus.

Ahead of PSG’s last game against Metz, he posted a picture of the entire team on his Instagram account, and he thanked his teammates for the time they spent together.

This is the biggest hint that he is leaving the Paris club when this campaign finishes, and he would hope to get a deal with a new club sorted soon.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and he can still deliver some value to Juve.

As we prepare to lose Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata at the end of this campaign, we would do well to sign the former Manchester United man.

Even if he is handed a one-year deal at the Allianz Stadium, he can help us fill the void Dybala will leave behind.