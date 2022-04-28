Juventus target thinking about joining Barcelona instead

Alejandro Grimaldo is one of the players Juventus has reportedly added to their summer shopping list.

The left-back is seen as a good replacement for the underperforming Alex Sandro, who could leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

Grimaldo is a much more accomplished player than Luca Pellegrini who has been the second choice left-back at the Allianz Stadium in this campaign.

However, a move for the Benfica defender would be hard to pull off because he has an interest from his former club, Barcelona.

Tuttojuve claims the Catalans have long held an interest in his return and now his contract situation makes it easier for them to sign him.

His current deal expires next year, and he is also more interested in a return to Barca instead of moving to a new league like Serie A.

Juve FC Says

Signing a new left-back should be a priority for us and Grimaldo looks like a decent player to add to our squad.

But when a player has a preference for where he wants to play next, it is hard to convince him to join you.

Unless Barcelona cannot agree with Benfica to land the 26-year-old, it could be hard to persuade him to join us.