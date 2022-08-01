Reports have linked Miralem Pjanic with a return to Juventus in the last few days after the injury to Paul Pogba.

The midfielder was one of Max Allegri’s most trusted men when he was at Juve.

But they swapped him for the injury-prone Arthur Melo in 2020, and the Brazilian has been struggling in Turin.

Pjanic has not enjoyed his time at Barca also, and he was sent out on loan to Besiktas last season.

He remains out of the first team picture at the club, and reports had claimed the Catalans will happily allow him to leave.

However, a new one on Calciomercato says he could now remain in Catalonia.

It claims Barca might struggle to add a new midfielder to their group, and that will make them keep him as one of the options available to Xavi Hernandez.

Juve FC Says

Pjanic did well during his time with us, but he has not been in his best form since he left, and there is no guarantee that will change if he returns to the club.

It is much better for us to look ahead and add a new midfielder to the group instead of bringing him back.