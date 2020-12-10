Juventus target to be made available for transfer by Man Utd

Juventus has had an inconsistent start to the season and one position that they probably still need to strengthen in their team is the striker position.

The Bianconeri signed Alvaro Morata on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer, and when he hasn’t played for them, they have struggled for goals.

The inconsistent Paulo Dybala is having a tough season and he is no longer a player that the team can rely on to score the goals.

It seems that he will now have to play a role that requires him to score fewer goals and do more providing.

With that in mind, they will need another striker and Calciomercato says that they want Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a mini resurgence in the last two seasons at Manchester United and he could represent a good buy for the Bianconeri.

The report credits EuroSports which says that United are looking to offload the Frenchman in the next summer transfer window.

United has endured a tough run of form this season and they have just exited the Champions League. The Red Devils have him on a deal until 2024, but it seems that they want to cut their losses on him and sell him now.