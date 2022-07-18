Zaniolo
Juventus target to be offered a new deal in September

July 18, 2022

Juventus has been on the trail of Nicolo Zaniolo for most of the last year and it seems this transfer window offers them the best chance to add him to their squad.

The Roma attacker has continued to do well at the home of his present employers and he is having a very good preseason.

Juve is still keen to add him to their squad. But Roma is not going to allow him to leave just like that.

While they are open to cashing in on him for a reasonable transfer fee, they also want to tie him down to a new deal.

With a contract expiring in 2024, they are demanding 50m euros to sell him.

Il Bianconero claims they are considering extending his current deal, which could see them increase their asking price.

The report claims the Giallorossi have a new deal in the works and they will present it to him in September.

If Zaniolo signs an extension to his current deal, it will become more expensive for us to sign him.

If we are serious about our interest in his signature, then we need to act fast and add him to our squad in this transfer window.

