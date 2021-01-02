Juventus target to join Spanish giants imminently

Marca says that Real Madrid is close to sealing the transfer of David Alaba from Bayern Munich, beating Juventus to his signature.

The Austrian is leaving Bayern after the Germans failed to meet his contract demands, and it seems that Madrid will be his next team.

Alaba has won two Champions League trophies and other numerous championships with the Germans.

He had been due to be out of a contract at the end of this season, and he was permitted to start speaking with other teams at the start of this year.

Juve had hoped to win the race for his signature again, just like they have done with several of the best free agents in Europe for some time now, but Alaba may have slipped away.

The Bianconeri are rebuilding their team under Andrea Pirlo, and they would need all the experience they have to win trophies under the rookie manager.

Real Madrid might have landed him as a replacement for Sergio Ramos, who is also a Juventus target.

The report says that Los Blancos have given Alaba a new deal worth 10m euros per season for the next four years.

If Alaba’s signing makes Ramos available, then Juve can get the Spaniard who will also be a solid acquisition.