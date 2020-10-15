Juventus target transfer fee has been lowered to an affordable level

Calciomercato claims that Juventus has maintained contact with Barcelona with regards to the transfer of Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri and Barcelona is also open to letting him leave.

The Catalans wanted to get rid of the injury-prone attacker in the last transfer window, but a move away from Catalonia failed to materialise.

Juventus and Manchester United were linked with a move for him at that time.

However, while the Red Devils may have turned their attention away from the former Borussia Dortmund man, Juve remains interested.

The report further claims that the Frenchman’s transfer fee has even been dropped, adding that Juve can land their man now if they simply pay 50m euros.

Juve has not been extravagant in the transfer window this summer as they deal with the financial realities of Covid19.

They managed to secure fine signings like Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa, all on loan and they will likely still want a similar agreement to land Dembele.

However, should the economy of things become better at the end of this season, the Bianconeri should be able to sign the Frenchman for that fee.